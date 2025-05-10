South actress Sreemukhi visits, offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 : South actress Sreemukhi visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Saturday to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara and seek blessings from the priests.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

In the visuals, Sreemukhi was seen wearing a pink full-sleeved suit while donning a red cloth around her body. The actress greeted her fans as she walked out of the Tirumala temple after offering prayers to lord Venkateswara.

Sreemukhi is a popular TV presenter and an actress who is known for films like Bholaa Shankar, Maestro and Julayi.

Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati often witnesses celebrities, industrialists and others who visit the temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Last month, former Indian Cricketer and head coach of NCA (National Cricket Academy), VVS Laxman on Friday visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

In the visuals, VVS Laxman was seen dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama as he performed the necessary rituals during his visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), visited Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala in April to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara and seek blessings from the priests.

In the visuals, Akash Ambani was seen wearing a red cloth around his body as he performed necessary rituals during his holy visit to the Lord Venkateswara Temple. He was greeted with warmth and reverence by the temple priests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor