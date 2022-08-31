South African actress-model Charlbi Dean has dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Triangle of Sadness which won this year’s top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, has died at age 32.Dean died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said Tuesday.

Dean also had a recurring role as the assassin Syonide on the DC Comics television series “Black Lightning,” which aired on the CW from 2018 to 2021.She was born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised.