South African singer, guitarist Zahara passes away at 36

Washington DC [US], December 13 : Award-winning South African Afro-pop singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, passed away at the age of 36.

She died on Monday in a hospital in Johannesburg, as per The New York Times.

Zahara's family confirmed the demise of the singer on social media. However, they didn't reveal the reason behind her death.

The post reads, "It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announced the passing away of our beloved daughter, sister, friend Zahara. Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, 11 December 2023. She was a pure light, and an even pure heart in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. Zahara, a lengendary figure in the world of music, remarkably touched millions of people's lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music."

https://twitter.com/ZaharaSA/status/1734520263025250785

"May she rest in eternal peace, and may her melodies continue to echo in our hearts forever," the post concluded.

She was born Bulelwa Mkutukana on Nov. 9, 1987, in the village of Phumlani in Eastern Cape, South Africa, and grew up listening to songs her mother played on the radio before discovering a love of singing. She became the lead singer of her Sunday school choir at 6, reported The New York Times.

