South film producer NK Chowdary found dead at Goa residence

Mumbai, Feb 3 The body of producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, who was known as NK Chowdary in the South Indian film industry, was recovered from his residence in north Goa on Monday.

The producer was living in a rented flat in North Goa's Siolim area for the last seven months. When his friend called him on Monday, the producer did not answer the phone. According to the police, his friend informed the flat owner that Chaudhary's body was hanging from the ceiling fan.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and seized the body. The police took him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead.

The Goa Police declared it a suspicious death in their press note. However, the long arm of the law is probing his death from every angle. His family has also been informed. This is a big challenge for the police to understand. Therefore, police are investigating the case from all angles.

They haven’t also ruled out the possibility of a murder at the hands of a drug cartel as Goa’s underbelly is notorious for such cases.

The producer’s life took a downturn in 2023 when he was arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in a high-profile drugs case. He is best known for bringing the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil blockbuster ‘Kabali’ to Telugu audiences.

The producer was reportedly under financial distress and relentless pressure from lenders played a significant role in his decision. After facing repeated setbacks in the film industry, he allegedly took up the path of drug procurement and distribution.

The Goa Police confirmed in their preliminary investigation that the producer had been grappling with depression and financial difficulties in the aftermath of his arrest.

