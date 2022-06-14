South Korea: ITZY "DALLA DALLA" MV surpasses 300 million views

K-pop group ITZY's debut song "DALLA DALLA" music video has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

The music video of "DALLA DALLA," the title song of their debut single "IT'z Different" released on February 11, 2019, hit 300 million views on YouTube at 3:34 p.m. on the 12th.

As a result, ITZY has become the only fourth-generation K-pop girl group with two 300 million view records, including "WANNABE" and "DALLA DALLA."

"DALLA DALLA" is an attractive song with lyrics expressing the honest emotions of generation X. The hit-song maker "GALACTIKA" team participated in the song, and the song has gained huge popularity in the world with attractive dance and energy. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

