South Korean Actor Kim-Soo-Hyun Sells His Seoul Apartment For Rs 49.80 Cr Amid Dating Scandal

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun, who was engaged in major dating scandal involving late ctress Kim Sae-ron. According to repots Queen of tears actor has old his luxury apartment located in Seoul. The actor completed the sale of their luxury property in Seoul's Galleria Fort complex on July 3 for 8 billion KRW (approximately Rs 49.80 crore). The property measures 170.98 square metres. Actor purchased this apartment back in in 2014 for Rs 18.86 crore, and with the sale, he registered a handsome profit of around 164 per cent.

This comes after the reports of actor suffered major financial losses after his name cropped up in the scandal. However his team rubbished the rumours, and clarified that the move to sell the house was not made because of the actor's financial concerns.

Sources claim the apartment sale was finalized in 2023, dismissing any intentional connection to the subsequent scandal. Soo Hyun retains ownership of two other luxury apartments in the same complex, purchased in 2013 and 2024.The controversy arose after Kim Sae-ron's suicide in February, with her family accusing Soo Hyun of dating her as a minor, "grooming" her, and later abandoning her after gaining stardom.

Soo Hyun admitted to a year-long relationship with Sae-ron, but insisted it began after she reached adulthood. He further accused Sae-ron's family of exploiting her death and making false accusations.