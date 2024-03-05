South Korean actress Kim Bo Ra announces marriage plans

Seoul, March 5 South Korean actress Kim Bo Ra, who gained the spotlight for her work in the hit drama 'Sky Castle', is all set to tie the knot in June.

On Tuesday, the actress’s agency released the following statement confirming the news about her marriage, reports soompi.com.

The statement from the noon company read: “We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo Ra. Actress Kim Bo Ra is getting married in June.”

The statement shared that Bo Ra’s to-be-husband is a film director.

The statement further read: “Her fiancee Jo Ba Reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.

The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances.”

“We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo Ra, who is at the starting line of a new journey, and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo Ra, who will continue to greet you with great projects. Thank you.”

Bo Ra made her acting debut as a child in 2005 with the drama 'Wedding'. She gained fame with her performance in 'SKY Castle' in 2018.

Ba Reun first met Bo Ra, when the actress featured in the filmmaker’s 2021 film 'The Grotesque Mansion'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor