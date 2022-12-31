South star Nayanthara on venturing into Hindi cinema says there is a right time for everything

With the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry, South star Nayanthara believes now is the right time for artists to take bold decisions and present their content to a larger audience.

The 38-year-old actor, one of the biggest stars of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is entering the Hindi market with the release of her latest Tamil horror movie Connect, which she has also produced via her banner Rowdy Pictures. She will follow it up with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which will be her first full-fledged Hindi project.

This change (in industry dynamics) has given confidence to everyone. It has motivated us to take bold decisions of releasing our films in other languages, where people are not so aware of the star or the director, Nayanthara told PTI in a virtual interview.

There is a right time for everything. It is just that I didn’t get the opportunity to do a full-fledged Hindi film or a proper dubbed Hindi film. Also, the situations were quite different earlier. Today, it has changed and we have to move according to the situation, she added.

In the past two decades, the actor has established herself as lady superstar of the South, but Bollywood was never her focus until recently. The success of RRR, Pushpa and KGF franchise has created an opportunity for her to connect with the Hindi audience, who has mostly seen her in the dubbed version of popular hits Aadhavan, Chandramukhi, Tulasi, Arrambam and Sivaji.