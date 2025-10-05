'Southern Charm' star Kathryn Dennis sentenced to police custody for driving under influence

Los Angeles [US], October 5 : 'Southern Charm' star Kathryn Dennis has been convicted and sentenced to police custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Page Six, the TV personality was taken into custody on Friday evening in South Carolina, as stated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office inmate records. She was later sentenced to 30 days in the Berkeley County jail.

Dennis has been booked under the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and for transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

A statement from the TV star's team is yet to be issued.

The arrest has been made in connection with the incident that took place in May 2024, when Dennis was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) in South Carolina. She was "possibly impaired" upon being stopped, and an officer even noted that she had "glossy eyes and an odour of alcohol coming from her," as per People.

As per a video obtained by TMZ, Dennis was seen arguing with the police during and after a field sobriety test. After being handcuffed, the TV star reportedly said, "You are ruining my life and my kids' lives. Thanks for nothing."

Dennis shares daughter Kensington and son Saint Julien with ex-Thomas Ravenel.

Kathryn Dennis, who is best known for appearing on the reality TV show 'Southern Charm' from 2014 to 2023, has been quite vocal about her battle with substance abuse. She was also in rehab in the past in California, stated Page Six.

Besides the DUI case, Dennis was involved in another controversy after an alleged hit-and-run incident in 2023. During the sixth season of the show, she confessed to being drunk at that time.

