Space Gen: Chandrayaan Trailer: Nakuul Mehta And Shriya Saran Lead An Emotional Tale Of Courage And Hope

The trailer of JioHotstar's much-anticipated original series, Space Gen: Chandrayaan has finally arrived, riding high on the wave of enthusiasm in India's lunar accomplishments. The series, which will debut on January 23, 2026, will be the first time the streaming platform and the production company The Viral Fever (TVF) have collaborated. The five-episode series will release on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. The trailer takes viewers inside that moment of reckoning, rooms filled with silence, careers hanging in the balance, and belief tested under the harshest spotlight. When the newly appointed ISRO chief makes the bold decision to trust the same team once again, the journey toward redemption begins. What follows is not just a return to the launchpad, but a deeply emotional, scientific, and national comeback that leads India to a historic first landing on the lunar South Pole.

The series stars Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to a story that celebrates second chances and the courage to rise when the world doubts you. A JioHotstar spokesperson said, “Space Gen: Chandrayaan represents the kind of storytelling JioHotstar is committed to, building stories that are distinctly Indian in spirit, ambitious in scale, and deeply human at their core. As a platform, we are focused on bringing defining moments from India’s journey to audiences through premium, creator-led narratives. Our collaboration with TVF enables us to tell this landmark story with authenticity and emotional depth, reinforcing JioHotstar’s vision of being the home for powerful stories that celebrate India’s progress, resilience, and belief in moving forward.”Nakuul Mehta, who leads the series, said, “Space Gen: Chandrayaan changed the way I look at success and failure. This story isn’t about the moment the signal drops, it’s about what happens the morning after, when you still have to show up, take responsibility, and start again. Playing someone who carries both the weight of a mistake and the courage to fix it was deeply grounding for me as an actor & a human. It’s a privilege to be part of a series that celebrates resilience in its quietest, most human form, and I’m excited for audiences to discover this journey on JioHotstar.”

Shriya Saran said, “This role required a different kind of strength—quiet, composed, and deeply internal. Portraying someone at the heart of such a high-stakes mission made me reflect on the emotional cost of ambition and the sacrifices that often go unseen. Space Gen: Chandrayaan isn’t just about reaching the moon; it’s about the people who carry that dream within them every day. It celebrates the power of coming together and the resilience required to achieve something extraordinary for our nation. I hope audiences connect with the heart of this story as much as we loved bringing it to life.”

Prakash Belawadi added, “What drew me to this series was its honesty. It doesn’t romanticise success or shy away from failure. It shows the weight of leadership, accountability, and belief at moments when doubt is overwhelming. These are stories we rarely get to see, and Space Gen: Chandrayaan tells them with sincerity and restraint. I’m proud to be part of something so rooted and real.”