Spanish film 'Culpa Nuestra' release date out, makers share first look poster

Washington DC [US], August 21 : The makers have announced the release date of 'Culpa Nuestra', the highly anticipated Spanish original film that brings author Mercedes Ron's best-selling trilogy to its epic conclusion.

The film will exclusively stream on Prime Video from October 16.

Prime Video shared the first-look poster on its official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video España (@primevideoes)

According to the press note, the film follows the international success of its predecessors, 'Culpa Mia' and 'Culpa Tuya', with the latter becoming the most-watched international original film on Prime Video at the time of its launch.

Jenna and Lion's wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. Now heir to his grandfather's business empire, and she just beginning her career, the two resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders between them.

In 'Culpa Nuestra', Nicole Wallace (Skam Espana, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Manana es Hoy, Hit) return to portray the beloved characters of Noah and Nick one last time.

They close this unforgettable chapter of the Culpable saga alongside the complete returning cast, including Marta Hazas (Dias mejores, Pequenas coincidencias), Ivan Sanchez (Bose, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Alex Bejar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata), Felipe Londono (Entrevias, Perfil falso), and welcoming Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon.

The film is directed by Domingo Gonzalez, who also returns as writer alongside Sofia Cuenca. It is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia), known for Veneciafrenia, 30 Monedas, and El Bar, with Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor