Sparsh Shrivastava, says working with Naga Chaitanya is ‘pure magic’

New Delhi, Dec 20 Actor Sparsh Shrivastava is having what he calls an “absolute treat” working on his upcoming South Indian film with star Naga Chaitanya. Sharing his experience, the actor said he has been warmly embraced by the industry, describing it as vibrant, welcoming and full of warmth.

Talking to IANS, Sparsh praised his collaboration with Chaitanya, the film’s cast and director Karthik Dandu, calling the experience a dream.

“I'm having an absolute treat working on this South Indian film with Naga Chaitanya. It's such a warm, vibrant industry, and they've welcomed me with open arms and obviously delicious food!” Sparsh told IANS.

He described Dandu as a creative genius who gives actors the freedom to explore their craft, making every day on set creatively fulfilling.

“Collaborating with him, the wonderful cast, and director Karthik Dandu has been a dream. They're all such kind souls, and the director is a creative genius who gives me the freedom to explore my craft.”

Addressing the language barrier, Sparsh admitted that while he is still learning Telugu, it has not come in the way of storytelling.

“Despite the language challenge (I'm still learning Telugu), we find ways to connect, discuss, and vibe on the nuances of each take. I can't say much about my role yet, but the journey so far is pure magic,” said the actor.

Sparsh gained recognition for his role in the television soap opera Balika Vadhu. He has since starred in the Netflix crime drama series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, the comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies and the series Dupahiya.

Speaking about Laapataa Ladies, which also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

The film was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.

