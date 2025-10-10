"Special": Manoj Muntashir on conducting 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of PM Narendra Modi' musical saga in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 : Renowned lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir here on Friday organised a musical program 'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi' based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

Elated to showcase the musical saga before the audience in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manoj shared with the media, "Today, for the first time, I'm telling the story of PM Modi to the people who witnessed little Naru become Narendra Modi. This entire India tour, which I'm undertaking with the story of PM Modi, is very special for me. But today, telling this story in Gift City, Gandhinagar, opening the pages of his life, I feel nervous and happy... The roadmap for 2047 is very clear to us. We are poised to become a superpower... The 19th century belonged to Britain, the 20th to America, and the 21st to India..."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also attended the event, where he paid a touching tribute to the nation by performing his patriotic track 'Teri Mitti' from the 'Kesari' film.

Akshay's performance was truly goosebumps-inducing. He deeply moved the audience as he poured his heart into it, letting his emotions and love for the nation shine through. One of the most captivating moments came when he held the national flag close to his chest, a gesture that beautifully embodied his deep sense of patriotism.

Earlier, the musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' was screened at Urja Auditorium in Patna, Bihar.

Several ministers attended the screening. Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar Singh expressed his happiness after watching the musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle', saying that he travelled 300 kilometres to watch the screening.

While talking to ANI, Singh said, "We are very excited. My area is 300 kilometres away from here. I came here as soon as I got the information. If a film has been made on Prime Minister Modi's life, we want to watch it. There has been a lot of struggle in the Prime Minister's life. He is engaged in serving the country day and night; this is something to learn from. He is the world's best leader."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor