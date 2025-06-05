Special NDPS Court Grants Rhea Chakraborty Permission To Travel Abroad For Work Till From June To September 15

A special NDPS court has permitted Rhea to travel abroad for professional commitments between June 1 and September 15, allowing her to fulfill her work responsibilities in Sri Lanka, Serbia, and across Europe. The court acknowledged her past compliance with bail conditions during earlier travel and observed that she has demonstrated complete responsibility and adherence to legal norms. This decision paves the way for Rhea to travel for the filming of Stepsons Season 1, a highly anticipated international project.

The court firmly rejected the prosecution’s concerns, emphasizing Rhea’s deep roots in Mumbai and her history of cooperation with all legal procedures. Earlier this year, the CBI filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, clearing her of abetment charges. Rhea will submit detailed travel plans, including all necessary addresses and contacts, as she prepares to represent Indian talent on an international platform. For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September 2020 after they found some chats with alleged drug peddlers on her WhatsApp. She was granted bail later, but had restrictions on her travel for a long time.

Adding to her ongoing journey is her fashion brand Chapter 2, which perfectly symbolizes this phase of transformation and resilience. Built on themes of renewal and strength, the brand is an authentic extension of her spirit, bold, fresh, and empowering. With exciting projects on the horizon and her brand growing steadily, Rhea is focused on her work, evolving every step of the way. This phase of her life marks a significant chapter filled with creativity, travel, and self-expression. Her fans, who have stood by her with unwavering support, are thrilled to see her flourish globally.