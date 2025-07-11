Special Ops 2: Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi visits Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Ahead of the release of 'Special Ops 2', the show's team including actos Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi and director Shivam Nair on Friday visited the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The Special Ops 2 team met with officials Rajesh Kumar, IPS - CEO, I4C; Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C; and Roopa M, Director, I4C. They all indulged in an insightful conversation that delved into the compelling overlap of cyber threats in reality and fiction.

On meeting the team of of Special Ops 2, l4C Director Nishant Kumar told ANI, "When we say something, it can become preachy. People need to understand the modus operandi of how such crimes occur and how individuals fall into a trap. However, when you see it in a story format, with able direction and acting, it becomes easier to grasp the message because it is delivered in an entertaining format. That is why we are with them today, because they are helping us accomplish our goal. Awareness is the first line of defence."

Directed by Shivam Nair, 'Special Ops 2' also stars Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

On what fans can expect from 'Special Ops 2', Neeraj Pandey, in a press note, said, "This season reflects the times we live in, where the enemy doesn't announce their arrival. The new-age warfare has altered everything we know about threat, security, and sacrifice. Special Ops 2 is about the war we don't see, until it hits home. It's a reminder that in today's world, the greatest battles are fought without a single bullet fired, but the damage runs just as deep."

Kay Kay Menon also opened up about reprising his iconic character of Himmat Singh.

"Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn't visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There's a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector," he shared.

'Special Ops 2' will be released on JioHotstar on July 18.

