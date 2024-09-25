Special preview of 'Jigra' theatrical trailer: Alia Bhatt shines in role of protective sister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Alia Bhatt never leaves a chance to impress the audience with her powerful acting skills. With her upcoming film 'Jigra', she is all set to prove again why she is considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood.

An exclusive preview of the theatrical trailer of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina, was held for the media on Wednesday.

The trailer shows Alia in full beast mode as she goes to extreme lengths to protect her brother, once again showing why she's at the top of her game.

Vedang also made an intriguing presence in the trailer. The theatrical trailer for the audience will be out on Thursday.

Alia took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans.

"1 day to go... #JigraTheatricalTrailer out tomorrow," she posted.

The film is all set to release on October 11, 2024. Vasan Bala has directed the project.

'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the teaser trailer of the film, which was quite liked by the audience.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

