Special tribute to armed forces at IPL match in Dharamshala, B Praak to perform live

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 8 : Singer-composer B Praak will perform live as part of special tribute to the Indian armed forces, ahead of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

The performance, coming a day after precision strikes by Indian Armed Forces on terrorist targets in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack, will include patriotic songs and melodies by B Praak.

The news was shared on IPL's X handle. "Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!" it said.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received clearance from the Indian government to host the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dharamshala.

However, the May 11 match has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mumbai, and the new date for the match will be updated soon.

There are also possibilities that PBKS's next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamshala could be reworked, as airlines have canceled their flight operations in some cities across northern, northwestern, and central India until May 10.

