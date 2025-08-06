"Spectacular": Shibani Akhtar hails Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' teaser; Zoya Akhtar joins in

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : The official teaser for Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' was unveiled on Tuesday, drawing a mix of emotions from viewers. While many were impressed with Akhtar's portrayal of the brave and strong-headed Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, others cheered for the actor's much-awaited debut on the big screen.

Among them was Akhtar's wife, Shibani Akhtar, who also hailed the teaser on Instagram.

Sharing the same on her social media handle, Shibani wrote, "This is spectacular! Couldn't be prouder of you and your men @faroutakhtar love you."

She added, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai."

The actor's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, also shared the teaser on Instagram, leading the line of applause for her brother.

Many other Bollywood celebrities also joined in the bandwagon including actor Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Gajraj Rao, Farah Khan, and Sharvari, who heaped praise on the teaser.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, '120 Bahadur' is inspired from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, paying tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought courageously against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops.

"A moment in history where courage refused to fail," the makers wrote.

The teaser offers a look at Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the Indian forces during the war. It also includes visuals of the Indian soldiers' relentless clash with the enemies.

The film has been shot across various parts of the country, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

'120 Bahadur' is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

