Spent 3 Months With the Real Life Nasir For Superboys of Malegaon, Says Adarsh Gourav

Renowned for his versatility and commitment to his craft, Adarsh Gourav is set to take on a unique and challenging role in the upcoming film Superboys of Malegaon. Based on the real-life story of a group of amateur filmmakers from Malegaon, Gourav will portray Nasir Shaikh, one of the key visionaries behind Malegaon's grassroots film movement. To bring authenticity and depth to his character, Gourav spent considerable time shadowing Nasir Shaikh and even took it a step further—creating his own short film with minimal resources, just as Nasir did.Superboys of Malegaon follows the journey of passionate, small-town filmmakers in Malegaon, a city known for its local film industry that creates parody versions of Bollywood blockbusters on shoestring budgets. To ensure his portrayal was rooted in reality, Gourav immersed himself in Shaikh’s world and gained firsthand experience of the obstacles these filmmakers face.

In a statement, Adarsh Gourav shared his thoughts on this extraordinary process, "The story of Malegaon's filmmakers is truly inspiring, and I knew I had to do justice to Nasir Shaikh’s character. To really understand him, I didn’t just want to hear about his experiences—I wanted to live them. That’s why I spent time in Malegaon, shadowing Nasir and creating my own short film with the same limitations he had: minimal equipment, a small crew, and almost no budget. It was an eye-opening experience. The struggles they faced—the ingenuity and resilience required to create something meaningful with so little—helped me understand not just Nasir but the soul of Malegaon's film community. Going through the process of filmmaking with these constraints allowed me to get into the skin of the character in a way that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. I have a deep admiration for Nasir and everyone in Malegaon who dares to dream big despite all odds.

This is a story of heart, passion, and unshakeable belief in the magic of cinema, no matter where you come from or what resources you have." Superboys of Malegaon is directed by ace filmmaker Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Production promises to be a heartwarming and comedic tribute to the creativity and perseverance of local filmmakers in India, blending humor, drama, and an exploration of grassroots cinema. The film is set to release in cinema soon, with audiences eagerly awaiting to see Gourav bring Nasir Shaikh’s inspiring story to life on the big screen.