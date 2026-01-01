"Spent at home away from home": Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan welcome new year amid the mountains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Bollywood's beloved siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted away to the mountains, embracing the new year in the lap of nature.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Sara and Ibrahim shared pictures from their vacation, where they spent the final days of 2025 with close friends. Sara shared a carousel of pictures, showing her enjoying nature and the snow-laden mountains, enjoying herself to the fullest with her brother.

The actress also posed for a couple of single portraits, serving major winter fashion goals.

"Meri Mannat, hamesha naseeb ho aisi Jannat," she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTCsPwVCIw7/

Ibrahim has also been sharing pictures from their getaway. In an earlier post, the actor fondly wrote, "last few days of the year spent at home away from home," along with pictures with his sister and a few close friends.

Kicking off 2026 with much joy, a cheerful Ibrahim dropped glimpses from the trip that captured warmth, bond, friendship, and celebrations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDDEY9j_FH/?img_index=1

As soon as the siblings dropped the photos, fans and industry friends chimed in on the comment section. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi reacted with heartfelt greetings.

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids Taimur and Jehangir.

The brother and sister are known for sharing an amazing camaraderie, often reflected through their playful posts and cute antics on social media.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama film, 'Metro... In Dino', while Ibrahim Ali Khan's last cinematic outing arrived with the release of 'Sarzameen'.

The actor will be next seen in 'Diler'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor