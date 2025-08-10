Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland shares why the suit feels "different this time"; watch BTS video

Washington DC [US], August 10 : The wait is over for 'Spider-Man' fans as Tom Holland has officially started filming the next chapter of the web-slinger's journey.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' the fourth film in the MCU's Spider-Man series, began shooting on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, with Holland back in the OG red-and-blue suit.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Sony, the BAFTA-winning actor reflected on the milestone as he prepared for his "fourth-ever day one" on a Spider-Man film. "I feel good, man," Holland said, smiling as he spoke about returning to the role.

The actor noted that this was the first time fans were present on set from the very first day. He also added that there were "familiar faces" among the cast and crew, promising he would do his best and "hopefully get it right."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man (@spidermanmovie)

"We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure," he added.

The video then showed filming of an action sequence in which Holland, suited up as Spider-Man, stood on top of a moving tank and ripped open its top hatch.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Producers Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are returning to the franchise. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

The film is scheduled to release in July 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor