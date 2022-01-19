Spike Lee to be honoured with DGA Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar-winner filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Spike Lee will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction at this year's DGA Awards, Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter announced on Wednesday.

Deadline confirmed that the DGA's highest honour will be presented to Lee at the 74th annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12.

This award holds utmost importance as Lee is the first Black director to get the award, which recognizes extraordinary efforts in the art of cinema. He joins a roster of just 35 helmers so honoured, including Frank Capra, Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, Billy Wilder, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Milos Forman and, most recently, Ridley Scott.

Lee's production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, has produced more than 35 films since 1983. He made his directorial debut with 2017 comedy series 'She's Gotta Have It'. Apart from directing, Lee had also played the lead role in this drama.

Other master pieces directed by him include 'School Daze', 'Do the Right Thing', 'Mo' Better Blues', 'Jungle Fever', 'Malcolm X', 'Crooklyn', 'Clockers', 'Girl 6', 'Get on the Bus', and 'He Got Game' among others

His 2018 'BlacKkKlansman' earned him DGA Award and Oscar nominations.

In 2002, the Guild awarded Lee with a DGA Honour for his distinguished contributions to nation's culture in support of filmmaking.

( With inputs from ANI )

