'Splitsvilla X4': Shivam to join as wild-card entry, likely to exit in 15 days
By IANS | Published: November 19, 2022 11:42 PM 2022-11-19T23:42:04+5:30 2022-11-19T23:55:16+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 19 Actor and model Shivam Sharma will enter the reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' on MTV as a wild-card contestant and is expected to be within 15-17 days. After Uorfi Javed, he is the second wild-card entry on the show.
Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of 'Splitsvilla'. He has been a part of several shows, including 'YARO Ka Tashan', 'Elevator Pitch' and 'Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai'.
Born in Delhi, Shivam started out as a model before joining the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
A source close to the show said: "Shivam Sharma is entering the show as a wild-card contestant and will be out in about 15 days."
'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.
