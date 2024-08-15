Spoiler alert! Akshay Kumar's cameo in 'Stree 2' surprises audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : August 15 turned out to be a great day for Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's fans. On Independence Day, Khiladi Kumar not only came up with 'Khel Khel Mein' but also marked a special appearance in the horror-comedy 'Stree 2'.

'Stree 2', which stars Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao, hit the theatres this Thursday morning. It opened to positive reviews from critics and audience. Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance.

While the details about his role are not clear yet, it seems that his character is here to stay in Maddock's supernatural universe.

Netizens have taken to social media to hail Akshay's brief yet impactful appearance.

"#AkshayKumar's unexpected entry into this horror-comedy series was a pleasant surprise," a social media user wrote.

"Akshay Kumar has entered horror movies. #Stree2 best movie of the year 2024," another netizen commented.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Also, actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. So, as per the audience's reviews so far, 'Stree 2' is considered "full paisa vasool".

On Wednesday, the 'Stree' team descended upon Delhi to promote the film, turning the city into a hotspot of vibrant discussions and a star-studded event.

During a press conference, Shraddha who reprises her role in the sequel, shared her thoughts on the film's empowering theme.

Reflecting on the phrase "Wo Stree hai, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai," Kapoor expressed, "Ek stree ke liye dusri 'stree' ka pyar hi sabse bada hota hai (For a woman, the love of another 'woman' is the greatest of all). I think women empower women in the most powerful way. Being a woman in itself is a superpower, and having a film like 'Stree' named after this concept is incredibly empowering."

Shraddha, who is also keen on selecting unique and memorable roles, added, "I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like 'Stree' are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression."

'Stree 2' faces box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor