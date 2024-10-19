New York [US], October 19 : Nickelodeon has unveiled an exciting first-look clip of its upcoming stop-motion special, 'SpongeBob & Sandy's Country Christmas', set to premiere this December on Nick and Paramount+.

As per Deadline, the reveal took place during Nickelodeon's panel at New York Comic Con, generating buzz among fans as the iconic series celebrates its 25th anniversary.

In this half-hour special, viewers will witness a holiday adventure as one of Sandy Cheeks' experiments goes awry, prompting the Cheeks family to unite in a mission to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom.

The special features a voice cast, including Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle, who reprises her roles as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie, and Rowdy from the recently released film 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie', as per Deadline.

During the panel, Nickelodeon also announced the two-season renewal of 'The Patrick Star Show', a spinoff of 'SpongeBob SquarePants', for Seasons 4 and 5.

Additionally, a clip was shared from another upcoming special, 'SpongeBob SquarePants: Snow Yellow', set to debut in November. In this episode, when Snow Yellow is celebrated as the "squarest of them all," the nefarious Queen Karen plots to steal the title for herself.

The voice cast for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Since its premiere on July 17, 1999, 'SpongeBob SquarePants' has consistently been the most-watched animated series, spawning a global franchise that encompasses spinoff series on Paramount+, theatrical films, merchandise, and even a Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Recently, the series was renewed for its 15th season.

Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, 'SpongeBob SquarePants' continues to charm audiences with the whimsical and often absurd adventures of its optimistic sea sponge and his friends.

The executive producers for the series and its spinoffs are Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller, with production overseen by Nickelodeon's Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Animation for Big Kids, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President of Current Series Animation.

