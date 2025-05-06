Spotlight on Telangana as 72nd Miss World Festival begins

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 : Telangana will host the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival from May 7 to 31, 2025.

The official press conference announcing the event was held at Trident Hyderabad.

The event was attended by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO, Miss World Limited; Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Prohibition and Excise, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Jayesh Ranjan, Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, as per a press release.

Special guests included Sonu Sood, acclaimed actor and humanitarian, and Nandini Gupta, Miss World India, who will represent the nation at this year's pageant. It was announced that Sonu Sood will be conferred a Humanitarian Award during the festival to recognise his extraordinary philanthropic contributions through the Sood Charity Foundation. He will also serve as a judge for the grand finale.

"It is with immense joy that we bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to the heart of India- Telangana. This state exemplifies the values of our mission, 'Beauty With a Purpose.' With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant modernity, and extraordinary hospitality, Telangana is the perfect partner for this global celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity," Julia Morley said, according to a release.

"Being part of the 72nd edition of Miss World in my home country, especially in Telangana, is a profound honour. I am humbled by this recognition from the Miss World Organisation and proud to support a platform that champions purpose and change. I'm especially delighted that the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation have collaborated to spread awareness for a Cancer Free World. This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions around the globe," Sonu Sood said.

Miss India Nandini Gupta, representing the nation at Miss World this year, shared, "It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil. Telangana's charm, warmth, and diversity will be a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey. I'm excited to welcome the world here."

"Hosting Miss World is a proud moment for Telangana. This festival will highlight our cultural roots, modern achievements, and global outlook. It's an opportunity to showcase Telangana as a model for tourism, inclusivity, and development," shared Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism

Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, added, "Telangana is ready to offer the world a glimpse into its timeless traditions and global ambitions. Through this event, we aim to reinforce our identity as a safe, progressive, and welcoming destination for international events."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor