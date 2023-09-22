"Spread love not hate": AP Dhillon reacts to cancellation of Shubh’s India tour

Punjabi-Canadian singer-rapper Shubh aka Shubhneet Singh recently addressed the cancellation of his India tour amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. In response, another prominent artist, AP Dhillon, has shared a message on Instagram emphasising the importance of 'spreading love and not hate.' For the unversed, Shubh had faced criticism and tour cancellation over allegations of supporting the Khalistan cause.

Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon wrote, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist, it has become almost impossible to stay focused on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division."

He further added, "Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists') public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc.""Spread love not hate. Let's start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. let's not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future...," Dhillon stated. Another statement on Shubh's tour cancellation was also shared on the page of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.