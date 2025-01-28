Squid Game 2: Choi Seung-hyun (TOP) Reacts to His Famous 'Thanos' Character Iconic Scenes (Watch Video)

Former Big Bang member T.O.P, also known as Choi Seung-hyun, made a remarkable comeback after a long break with the hit Netflix series Squid Game Season 2. In this season, he portrayed a character named Thanos, who was once a famous rapper but went into hiding after facing bankruptcy. Following the release of Season 2, Thanos received a lot of love from viewers, even though his screen time was limited. Despite his brief appearances, he made a significant impact on the audience, with each of his scenes offering something unique. Recently Choi Seung re-visited his performance in series and reacted to them on Netflix official channel.

Talking about Thanos's character, TOP explained that "After discussion with the director, I wanted to design and create a unique, never-before-seen character. For that, I used gestures that are outdated and exaggerated to make viewers feel uncomfortable and unsure about whether they find him annoying or cringey."

He further explained that "I wanted viewers to sense an odd vibe from him. If you look at Thanos's lines, you will know that he uses many phrases that are old-fashioned for his age. From those lines, you can feel that Thanos the rapper is stuck in the past. He actively worked in the 2000s before his career fell apart. I talked with the director to find ways for Thanos to come off as more cringey."

T.O.P has been open about his struggles with mental health and has taken breaks from the entertainment industry to focus on his well-being. Despite facing challenges, he remains a beloved figure among fans and continues to influence aspiring artists within the K-pop genre.

Squid Games Season 3 Release Date:

While Netflix has not officially confirmed the exact date, speculation suggests that Season 3 may premiere on June 27, 2025. This date was hinted at in a now-deleted video from Netflix Korea, which has fueled excitement among fans. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has indicated that the new season will arrive later in 2025, possibly in the summer or fall.