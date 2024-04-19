'Squid Game 2', 'Cobra Kai S6' set to release in second half of 2024

Los Angeles [US], April 19 : The second seasons of 'Squid Game', The Night Agent, 'Cobra Kai' season 6, among others are all set to release in the second half of 2024.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said 'Squid Game Season 2' will arrive in the second half of this year.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for best directing for a drama.

'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young ('Sweet Home'), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim ('Be Melodramatic', 'Move to Heaven'), Lee David ('The Fortress'), Lee Jin-uk ('Sweet Home'), Choi Seung-hyun ('Tazza: The Hidden Card', 'Commitment'), Roh Jae-won ('Missing Yoon', 'Ditto'), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.').

Among the series set to premiere in the second half of the year are the second seasons of 'The Night Agent', season 6 of Cobra Kai, and new seasons for 'Outer Banks', 'Emily in Paris' and Ryan Murphy's 'Monster anthology', whose second season will focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the new series set for the back half of the year are Peter Berg's Western American Primeval, limited series Senna, about legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna and an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos teased a host of marquee series set to debut in the last six months of the year on the streamer's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday. Sarandos was asked about going into this year's upfront market for advertisers and promised that buyers will see a long list of anticipated titles at Netflix's presentation.

Specific dates for all of those shows will not be announced for a while, although Sarandos' statements limit the release window from "sometime in 2024."

The schedule is due in part to production delays caused by last year's dual labour strikes, which slowed down production for several months over the summer and fall. Since then, production has stepped back up, perhaps leading to a glut of programming in the latter months of the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor