Squid Game 2 teaser out: Seong Gi-hun returns with a mission to end the deadly game

Washington [US], November 1 : Fans of Squid Game are in for a treat as Netflix has just released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of the global hit series during the Lucca Comics & Games event.

As per Variety, the teaser was unveiled with a bang, featuring appearances by the show's stars, Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, along with the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

In the teaser, we see the return of Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae. After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun is backthis time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives.

The excitement for Season 2 doesn't stop there. Wi Ha-jun returns as police officer Hwang Jun-ho, and fans will also see the mysterious Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, continue his role of overseeing the gruesome games.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created the series 'Squid Game', will continue to direct and executive produce the series. He is joined by Kim Ji-yeon as a fellow executive producer, and the series is produced by Firstman Studio.

Squid Game made history when it first premiered on Netflix in 2021 as it became the streaming giant's most-watched series of all time with over 2.2 billion hours viewed. This equals nearly 265 million views, according to Netflix's all-time top TV chart.

The show has also been confirmed to return for a third and final season.

The first season of Squid Game earned critical acclaim, racking up 17 Emmy nominations and winning six awards.

Season 2 of Squid Game will be available on Netflix starting December 26.

