Squid Game 3 New Poster: Lee Jung-jae Surrounded by Coffins Ahead of June 27 Release

Squid Game, south Korean thriller drama has created gained lots of love due to unique concept. The first season of drama was released on 17 September 2021 which recived so much love that makers released season 2 which got released in 2024. After 2 successful season, viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of 'Squid Game' Season 3, and the Netflix has announced release date. The new season of this popular series will stream on Netflix will be on air on June 27.

Netflix released new poster of Squid game season 3 in which lead actor Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456) is standing surrounded with coffins. As soon as Netflix announced the date comment section filled with the love and excitement.

Season 2 of Squid Game ends with Seong Gi-hun at his lowest point. After re-entering the deadly games with hopes of dismantling them from within, Gi-hun leads a rebellion against the organizers. However, the uprising fails catastrophically. The Front Man, revealed to be In-ho (masquerading as Player 001/Young-il), betrays Gi-hun and his group, killing Gi-hun’s best friend, Jung-bae, right before his eyes. This brutal act is intended to break Gi-hun’s spirit, showing him that hope and heroism are futile in the world of Squid Game. Now the question is who will the final game.