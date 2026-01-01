'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk set to lead Netflix's next casino crime drama

Los Angeles [US], January 14 : 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to lead his next project following the conclusion of the superhit death game series.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed an upcoming project titled 'The Dealer' - a Korean casino crime drama set to be produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk, further also revealing its principal cast, as per Variety. Production is currently underway for the series, which features a high-profile cast led by Jung So-min, Ryoo Seung-bum, and Lee Soo-hyuk.

The casino crime drama will mark the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan, with major Korean films like 'Smugglers', 'Veteran', 'Tazza: The High Rollers', and 'The Thieves' to his credit.

Hwang is producing the show through his Firstman Studio banner, the company behind 'Squid Game'.

According to Variety, 'The Dealer' will follow the character of Geonhwa, a skilled casino dealer whose marriage preparations unravel after falling victim to a housing fraud scheme. After getting drawn back into a realm which she previously chose to escape, Geonhwa enters the gambling's treacherous underworld where she must deploy long-concealed abilities to reclaim control over her circumstances.

The show's screenplay has been penned by Ohnooy and Lee Tae-young.

Jung So-min will take over the lead of Geonhwa as a dealer who has spent years repressing the capabilities that provide her with an extraordinary advantage at gaming tables. Ryoo Seung-bum will be seen as Hwang Chisu, a financially struggling gambler surviving through precarious wagers, who is also seen getting drawn into Geonhwa's perilous scheme, reported Variety.

Lee Soo-hyuk will portray Jo Jun, a formidable casino competitor with keen instincts and an inscrutable demeanour. Ryu Kyung-soo will be seen as Geonhwa's finance.

Further details on the show's release date are yet to be released.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor