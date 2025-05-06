Squid Game Season 3 Teaser: Gi-hun Rises In Coffin, Baby Cry Hints at Final Game Twist (Watch Video)

Squid Game is all set to make a comeback on OTT platform on June 27. Ahead of its release makers have tease their fans with the teaser to give a glimpse of what we can expect in season 3 the final game of series. This season will be the final season and will be the final battle between Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456) Lee Byung-hun as Front Man.

The teaser began with red soldiers bringing a coffin in the bunkers area and in that coffin we have Gi-hun (Player 456). When he opens eyes he takes us into a game with gumball machine of red and blue balls. It seems like we are back into the game! The teaser previews returning characters like detective Hwang Jun-ho, Player 333 Myung-gi, Player 388 Dae-ho, Player 120 Hyun-ju, Player 007 Yong-sik, Player 149 Geum-ja, pink guard No-eul, and more. Its chilling final cry of a baby suggests a drastically different Squid Game Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix.

Netflix and Squid Game's social media released the teaser with the captions: "It's time to play the final games. Squid Game Season 3. June 27, only on Netflix," and "Loyalties will be tested. Squid Game Season 3. June 27."

Season 2 concludes with Seong Gi-hun hitting rock bottom. He rejoins the deadly games, intending to destroy them from the inside, and leads a revolt against the organizers. However, the rebellion fails miserably. The Front Man, who is revealed to be In-ho (disguised as Player 001/Young-il), turns against Gi-hun and his allies. In-ho brutally murders Gi-hun's close friend, Jung-bae, in front of him.

This act aims to crush Gi-hun's spirit and prove that hope and heroism are pointless in the Squid Game world. The question now is, who will be in the final game?