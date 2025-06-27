Squid Game Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: Netizens Call It the Darkest and Most Emotional Chapter

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 27, 2025 18:48 IST2025-06-27T18:44:06+5:302025-06-27T18:48:06+5:30

PC - @squidgame

Squid Game Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: The final season of the globally acclaimed Korean survival thriller “Squid Game” has taken the internet by storm following its premiere on Netflix. Starring Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun, the third season dives deeper into the deadly competition and explores themes of betrayal, power, and sacrifice.

Set against a backdrop of even more brutal games, the season features Gi-hun’s emotional journey, In Ho’s encounter with elite VIPs, and Jun Ho’s search for the mysterious island while remaining unaware of hidden traitors. The cast includes Wi Ha Joon, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Jin Wook.

As the final chapter began streaming, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions. Many viewers called it the best season of the series, with stronger emotional impact and bolder narrative choices.

One user wrote, “#SquidGame S3 delivers a heart-wrenching finale. Gi-hun’s desperate fight, brutal games like Jump Rope, and a bold ending make it Netflix’s finest. Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man and Im Si-wan’s Myung-gi steal the show.”

Another post read, “This season is better than the second. The deaths are brutal. Stakes are higher. It is the darkest and most emotional season. Full of twists and unexpected turns.”

A third viewer said, “Season 3 is a great ending to an incredible series. Far better than Season 2. It made me cry and feel furious. The final scene is amazing.”

It seems that episode 2 left users particularly in shock, one saying “oh my god episode 2 has me sick to my stomach” and another “SECOND EPISODE OF SQUID GAME DOES NOT EXIST TO ME” 

