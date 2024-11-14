Sreejita De gets married again in traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa

Mumbai, Nov 14 Television actress Sreejita De has tied the knot with her partner Michael Blohm-Pape in an intimate traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa.

On Thursday, the ‘Uttaran’ actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding, writing in the caption, “Cherished for life, taken forever…”

Sreejita and Blohm-Pape had previously exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony in Germany last year. Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated a series of pre-wedding ceremonies, including Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet.

In the images, the couple is seen striking romantic poses. On her special day, Sreejita wore a maroon and gold saree. The blouse was embellished with delicate gold embroidery that complemented the saree's intricate detailing. To complete her look, the former Bigg Boss contestant chose traditional jewellery, including a heavy gold necklace and statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a traditional bridal bun adorned with fresh flowers. Michael complemented her in a white and gold sherwani.

The actress also shared photos from her Mehendi ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Sreejita wore a sparkling gold sequin top paired with a vibrant, colour-blocked drape skirt, and completed the look with a trendy biker-style jacket. Meanwhile, Michael sported an ivory Indo-western suit, accessorized with a striking designer jacket.

In the caption, she wrote, “A story that our children will tell their children… Of love, togetherness, and beyond this world!! #AlwaysForever… Some moments from our mehendi ceremony…”

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape tied the knot in July 2023 after dating for nearly five years. Michael had proposed to the actress in a romantic setting in Paris in 2021.

Explaining why it was important for them to marry according to both Catholic and Bengali traditions, Sreejita mentioned that they wanted to honour and respect both of their cultures.

On the work front, Sreejita De is widely known for playing Mukta Rathore in Colors TV's “Uttaran”, one of the longest-running shows, and Dilruba in Star Plus's supernatural thriller “Nazar”. She has also appeared in shows like “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka”!, “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi”, “Piya Rangrezz”, and “Bigg Boss 16.”

