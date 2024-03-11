Sreejita De opens up on being 'chudail' to playing 'dayan' in 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Mumbai, March 11 Actress Sreejita De, who has entered the show 'Shaitani Rasmein' as Chaya Dayan has opened up on her character, who is a formidable woman, adding how she has a strong affinity for supernatural dramas.

Speaking about her role, Sreejita said: "I've previously portrayed a 'chudail,' but this marks my first time embodying a 'dayan'. I have a strong affinity for supernatural dramas due to the ability to fly and wield extraordinary powers they offer. My character is a formidable woman, exceptionally strong, and aged 200 years. Her power resides within her braid, a common motif in such tales."

"Her appearance exudes allure and seduction, amplifying her influence with her captivating beauty. This adds to her formidable prowess, making her exceptionally powerful," shared the 'Uttaran' fame.

Talking about the preparations, the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant said: "To effectively portray a 'dayan' or 'chudail' in a supernatural show, thorough preparation is essential to instill believability and foster audience connection. This entails immersing myself fully in the character's persona, facilitating a seamless connection with the audience."

The actress added: "Given my appreciation for the empowering essence of supernatural roles, I was motivated to dedicate myself fully and deliver my utmost. Hence, extensive preparation was indeed integral to the process."

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.

