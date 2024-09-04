Sreejita De visits her 'sasural'; drops touristy photos from Hamburg

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actress Sreejita De Blohm-Pape is currently in her 'sasural'-- Hamburg, Germany, and has shared beautiful pictures from her travel diary.

The 'Uttaran' fame diva took to her Instagram account, where she has 1.1 million followers, and shared her holiday album.

The photo shows her wearing a sleeveless thigh-high slit dress, which is rounded off with shoes, and sunglasses.

She is posing with the beautiful backdrop of a lake. Sreejita also gave a glimpse of the countryside. In one of the snap, we can see her shelling boss lady vibes as she roams on the streets of Hamburg.

The post is captioned as: "Hamburg where my (heart emoji) belongs, mesmerized forever #sasural #germany#hamburg".

Her husband Michael Blohm-Pape commented: "The time passed by way too fast.. can we please go back baby??"

Sreejita married her long-term boyfriend Michael on July 1, 2023 at a Church in Germany.

On the professional front, she made her debut in 2007 with the TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', playing the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show starred Shweta Tiwari, and Cezzane Khan in the lead roles.

She has then appeared in shows like 'Ladies Special', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi', 'Piya Rangrezz', 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai', 'Nazar', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!'.

Sreejita also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

She is currently starring in the supernatural show 'Shaitani Rasmein'. It features Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy and Shefali Jariwala.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

Sreejita has also been a part of movies like-- 'Luv Ka The End', 'Monsoon Shootout', and 'Rescue'.

