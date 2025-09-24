Sreeleela Celebrates National Award Win of Bhagavanth Kesari With a Heartfelt Post

Sreeleela is flying the highest right now, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that she is the next big thing in Indian cinema. The young actress, who has swiftly emerged as one of the most promising talents in the South, is celebrating a career-defining moment as her film Bhagavanth Kesari has won the Best Telugu Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Sreeleela shared her gratitude with fans and her team, posting, “Absolutely grateful 🙏🏻 Thank you so much. Closest to my heart closer to y'all✨ #BHAGAVANTHKESARI @anilravipudi @balakrishna_nandamuri @shinescreenscinema @kajalaggarwalofficial.” Her words highlight not just her happiness over the honor but also the personal connection she feels toward the film.

Released in 2023, Bhagavanth Kesari is an action drama directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela in leading roles, with Balakrishna’s powerful performance at its core. However, Sreeleela made her presence felt in a big way, impressing both audiences and critics with her on-screen energy and conviction. With its blend of emotion, action, and mass appeal, the film struck a chord with Telugu cinema lovers, and the National Award now solidifies its standing as one of the year’s most memorable projects.

For Sreeleela, the recognition feels like a natural step forward in a journey that is only getting bigger. She has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in the South, and now she is all set to spread her wings in Bollywood. The actress will make her Hindi debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an untitled musical romantic drama helmed by Anurag Basu.