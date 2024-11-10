Sreeleela joins 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' for a special dance number

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Actress Sreeleela will make a special appearance in the upcoming movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun.

The makers on Sunday took to their Instagram account to drop a poster of Sreeleela and shared that the actress will be featured in a dance number described as the "Kissik Song of the Year."

"Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024," read the post.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

