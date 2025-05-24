Sreeleela Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Wish to K. Raghavendra Rao — The Man Behind Her Telugu Debut

Sreeleela took to social media today to wish legendary filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao a heartfelt happy birthday, recognizing the pivotal role he played in launching her career in Telugu cinema. In a touching post, the dancing queen shared a photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday @gadhavendraraokovelamudi garu. To the man who launched me into Telugu cinema! Very very grateful and always your little ammulu. Thank you uncle."

Sreeleela made her Telugu debut under Rao’s direction in the 2021 film Pelli SandaD, a romantic musical that introduced her to the Telugu audience. Her performance was widely praised and marked the beginning of a promising career in the South Indian film industry.

K. Raghavendra Rao, a revered name in Indian cinema, is known for his eye for talent. Over the decades, he has been instrumental in launching the careers of several iconic actors, including Bollywood and Tollywood legend Sridevi and current superstar Allu Arjun. His unique style and vision have left an indelible mark on the industry, with a filmography that spans over 100 movies. Sreeleela will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer upcoming musical franchise film Aashiqui 3.