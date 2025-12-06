Sreeleela posts pictures with Allu Arjun as she’s ‘grateful’ for ‘Kissik’ from ‘Pushpa 2’

Mumbai, Dec 6 As the film “Pushpa: The Rule” completed a year since its release in cinemas, actress Sreeleela celebrated one year of the song “Kissik” from the film with a string of memories featuring Allu Arjun and moments from the sets.

Sreeleela took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images and videos from the sets of the song. A few even featured Arjun and the director Sukumar.

“1 year of KISSIK #GRATEFUL,” she wrote as the caption, along with the track playing as the background score.

Pushpa 2: The Rule released in 2024. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it is the second installment in the Pushpa film series. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

It follows Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film set several box office records, grossing over Rs.1,800 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film in India, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the third-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Talking about Sreeleela, she will be seen in director Sudha Kongara's eagerly-awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

The actress has dubbed for her portions in the film, The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film. In August, the unit wrapped up its Pollachi schedule.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

Sreeleela began her career as a child artist, before making her lead debut in the 2019 film Kiss. She was then seen in Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, and Mass Jathara.

