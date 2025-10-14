Sreeleela's fiery look as 'Agent Mirchi' from her upcoming project unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Actor Sreeleela has a lot of exciting upcoming projects in her kitty. One of them is her film with Bobby Deol and Ranveer Singh.

While the makers have yet to officially announce the project, they have been teasing the audience with a few assets over the past couple of days, leaving audience excited.

After sharing intriguing poster of Bobby Deol, on Thursday, Sreeleela's look as 'Agent Mirchi' was unveiled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPxyj47jElM/

In the poster, Sreeleela exudes undercover-agent energy with her sharp stance, and confident poise.

"Ready, steady, fire...Mirchi lagne wali hai!Oct 19#AagLagaaDe," Sreeleela captioned the post.

Ranveer's look has not been disclosed yet.

If reports are to be believed, the cast recently only officially wrapped the final schedule of the film.

Sreeleela also has a project with Kartik Aaryan lined up. It is directed by Anurag Basu.

