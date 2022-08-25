Sreenu Vaitla turns emotional as daughter heads to US

Chennai, Aug 25 Telugu cinema's well-known director, Sreenu Vaitla, has penned an emotional post, saying he now understands how his father would have felt when he chose to leave home for Chennai.

Taking to Twitter to post a video of his eldest daughter Aanandi leaving for the United States for her undergrad education, the eminent director wrote: "My eldest daughter has flown to the United States for her under-grad. Now, I understand how my father might have felt when I left for Chennai at the same age. Life is a cycle and I am sure my dearest Aanandi would make me the prouder father!"

Sreenu Vaitla is seen consoling his eldest daughter, who is seen weeping. His other daughters too are seen weeping as they give their eldest sister a warm hug before sending her off.

The director, who has delivered several blockbusters in Telugu is best known for making superhits like Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Dookudu', 'Dubai Seenu' and 'Ready'.

Sreenu Vaitla has three daughters and the director's world revolves around his children. Only recently, the director had posted pictures of his daughters tying rakhis to him on Raksha Bandhan.

He had then said: "When they don't have any brothers, I have to double as one! Happy raksha bandhan to everyone that's celebrating!"

