Sri Ganesh's 'Kuruthi Aattam' release postponed again

Chennai, Dec 18 The release of director Sri Ganesh's much-waited Tamil film 'Kuruthi Aattam' has been postponed yet again.

The film, which features actors Atharvaa Murali and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, was supposed to hit screens on December 24 for Christmas. However, director Sri Ganesh has now announced that the film's release had been postponed.

Taking to Twitter, Sri Ganesh tweeted, "Kuruthi Aattam release postponed from December 24. We will announce the new release date soon. Big or Small - I owe a sorry to the audience who have been supporting & expecting our film.

"Waiting to show the film as soon as possible. We will announce the new release date soon," he said.

The reason why the film has raised expectations is because of the director's previous film '8 Thottakkal', that came in for much appreciation, both from the masses and the critics.

'Kuruthi Aattam', work on which began in 2018, has been delayed by one factor or the other. It was after a long wait that the team had managed to finalise the film's release for December 24. However, unfortunately, the release has again been postponed.

