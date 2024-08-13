Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple with Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor is very close to her late mother Sridevi, and she often shares throwback picture of her with mother. Janhvi Kapoor is spiritual in real-life, and she often seen visiting temples with Shikhar Pahariya. On her mother's birth anniversary Janhvi kapoor and Shikhar visited Tirumala temple. Video of them praying has gone viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor wore traditional south Indian Saree and Shikhar wore Dhoti and Shawl. Both were complementing each other. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor her younger daughter shared a throwback childhood photo of her with mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor. In the photo, Khushi is seen sitting on Sridevi's lap while Janhvi, with two ponytails, is trying to make funny faces. This throwback picture shared by Khushi is currently going viral on social media.

Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. After the darshan, TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials honored her with silk clothes in the Ranganayaka Mandapam of Lord Venkateswara and presented her with the Lord's prasadam pic.twitter.com/shM0FSydF9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2024

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Ulajh'. Soon she will be following her mother's footsteps and will be debuting in the South industry in the film 'Devara', with Jr. NTR.