Srishty Rode sets internet on fire as she poses in bikini, drops Maldives vacation pics

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Srishty Rode is holidaying in the tropical paradise Maldives and has shared some pictures posing in a bikini amidst the mesmerising backdrop.

Taking to Instagram, Srishty, who has two million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a string of photos, wherein we can see her clad in a Barbie pink-coloured bikini.

She has styled her beach look with oversized sunglasses and kept her hair open.

There is also a snap of a swing, which is hanging on palm trees, with a picturesque view of the wide sea, and the white sand.

The post is captioned: "Soaking up the sun and living my best beach life.. Fun in the sun never looked this good!"

Srishty, who is the daughter of a senior cinematographer Tony Rode started her acting career in 2007 with the show 'Kuchh Is Tara'. She has also starred in horror series 'Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai', 'Bairi Piya', and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'.

She has essayed the role of Radha Rani in the show 'Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi'. Srishty played the character of Princess Shobha in the historical series 'Shobha Somnath Ki'.

Srishty has been a part of shows like 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Saraswatichandra', 'Hello Pratibha', 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go', and 'Ishqbaaaz'.

She has been a part of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 12'.

The diva has last featured in the comedy chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor