Srishty Rode talks about her ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’ role: She’s seductive without trying

Mumbai, May 21 Srishty Rode and Ankur Nayyar are all set to be seen in the series, Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan, a psychological thriller. The two actors have talked about their characters in the show, which will start premiering on May 22.

Making her streaming debut with the series, Srishty said: “Playing Mona, especially tapping into her mindset, was challenging in the best possible way. She’s seductive without trying, secretive without being obvious, and manipulative in ways that even surprised me.

She said that she has always admired strong, grey female characters like Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba and Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf.

“Channelling that energy into Mona made this the most exciting – and daring – role of my career. Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyan is all about dark twists and gripping storytelling, and I truly believe Mona’s manohar yet mysterious kahaniyan will leave the audience hooked till the very end,” she added.

The psychological thriller begins with a string of brutal murders and spirals into a gripping interrogation that is anything but straightforward. It follows Inspector Pawan, played by Ankur, who begins interrogating Mona, essayed by Srishty, as a prime suspect in what seems like a routine investigation.

Ankur added, “Pawan starts out thinking he’s in control of the interrogation, but Mona flips that power dynamic in the most unexpected ways. The intensity between them is more psychological than physical, and the best part about it is that it keeps you guessing until the very end.”

Working with Srishty was a fantastic experience for Ankur.

He added: “She brought so much unpredictability to Mona that every scene felt like a mental duel. This isn’t a simple cat-and-mouse game. It’s a slow burn where reality begins to feel like fiction or the other way round.”

“Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan” will stream on Hungama OTT from May 22.

