Sriti Jha bids an emotional farewell to ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’: It just breaks my heart

Mumbai, May 5 Television actress Sriti Jha opened up about the wrap of her show “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,” sharing how difficult it was to say goodbye to a project that had become so dear to her.

With deep emotion, she admitted that it "just breaks my heart" to part ways with the show, reflecting on the special bond she formed with her character and the entire team. Lead actors Sriti and Arjit Taneja also took to their social media to share heartfelt messages as Zee TV’s popular show reached an incredible milestone of 500+ episodes. Both actors expressed their gratitude and love for the show and for its team.

Sharing her thoughts on her journey as Amruta, Sriti Jha shared, “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been a journey of 500 episodes filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. I might be able to be mature a bit later and say that it is what it is. Right now, it just breaks my heart to say good bye. Mukta Dhond and her team of writers have etched an exemplary story and many exemplary characters. My favourite thing is that Amruta Bhavani Chitnis continues to use her maiden name even after marriage. Virat Singh Ahuja has emerged as the greenest of flags. Bhavani Chitnis is a businesswoman. Babita Ahuja has found compassion in her heart without having to compromise on being feisty. We have continuously fought against odds. It’s a credit to her and the team to have kept their morale high and continue to write and create despite of the odds being against. Immensely grateful for the audience to have supported us. Your love has given us strength always. Thank you to everyone for the love, aapke bina yahaan tak nahi pohoch paate!”

Reflecting on his experience playing Virat, Arjit Taneja mentioned, “I have felt fortunate working on Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye for the past one and a half years and being a part of the Zee Kutumb. Bringing Virat and Amruta’s love story to life has been a joy, and I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing the show’s conclusion on a positive and uplifting note. The show also gave me the opportunity to explore two distinct characters, each with their own emotional arcs and traits, which helped me grow as an actor. As we draw the curtain on this journey, I’m incredibly thankful for my co-stars, the entire team behind the scenes, and the amazing experience we've had together. It’s been an unforgettable ride, and I’m so grateful to have shared it with such a phenomenal cast, crew, and our wonderful fans.”

“Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” also stars Kishori Shahane, Hemangi Kavi, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Pulkit Bangia, and Akanksha Chamola, among others. The show will soon conclude with a heartwarming climax that promises a happy ending for Amruta and Virat’s romance. The family drama premiered on 27 November 2023 on Zee TV.

