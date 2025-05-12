Sriti Jha gets philosophical with her thought on a 'glass of wine' and the universe

Mumbai, May 12 Popular television actress Sriti Jha took to social media to share a philosophical musing, where she drew a poetic parallel between the simplicity of a glass of wine and the vastness of the universe.

On Monday, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress took to Instagram and posted a glass of wine alongside a passage from physicist Richard P. Feynman's Six Easy Pieces, drawing attention to the fascinating intersection between science, philosophy, and the human experience—all through the lens of a simple glass of wine. In the excerpt, the glass of wine becomes a metaphor for the vastness of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things.

Sriti highlights how observing something so ordinary can lead to an exploration of physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy, and even psychology.

For the caption, the 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' actress wrote, “The whole universe is in a glass of wine.” We will probably never know in what sense he meant that, for poets do not write to be understood. But it is true that if we look at a glass of wine closely enough we see the entire universe. There are the things of physics: the twisting liquid which evaporates depending on the wind and weather, the reflections in the glass, and our imagination adds the atoms.”

Her post further read, “The glass is a distillation of the earth’s rocks, and in its composition we see the secrets of the universe’s age, and the evolution of stars. What strange array of chemicals are in the wine? How did they come to be? There are the ferments, the enzymes, the substrates, and the products. There in wine is found the great generalization: all life is fermentation. Nobody can discover the chemistry of wine without discovering, as did Louis Pasteur, the cause of much disease. How vivid is the claret, pressing its existence into the consciousness that watches it! If our small minds, for some convenience, divide this glass of wine, this universe, into parts—physics, biology, geology, astronomy, psychology, and so on—remember that nature does not know it! So let us put it all back together, not forgetting ultimately what it is for. Let it give us one more final pleasure: drink it and forget it all! Six Easy pieces - Richard P Feynman “The relation of physics to other sciences.”

Work-wise, Sriti Jha was most recently seen in the Zee TV show “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” alongside Arjit Taneja. The family drama, which premiered on 27 November 2023, went off air after completing over 500 episodes.

