SRK, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among other to headline WAVES summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join a host of Indian and international names at the first-ever WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) 2025, reported Variety.

According to the publication, SRK is set to feature in a session called "The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler," which will be moderated by multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also expected to speak at the event. She will deliver a keynote titled "Creative Bridges: Unlocking Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between U.K. & India."

Big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty will share the stage in a panel called "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul," moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will be part of multiple sessions. These include a solo masterclass, a panel on India's role in global cinema, and another session called "Studios of the Future," where Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan and Namit Malhotra will join him.

Other sessions at WAVES 2025 will feature actors such as Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, as well as top directors and producers, including S.S. Rajamouli and A.R. Rahman.

Panels on OTT platforms, animation, gaming, and artificial intelligence will also be part of the summit. A special session on women in media will highlight the contributions of female voices in the industry.

The four-day event will take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

